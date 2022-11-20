Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 566,217 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,737,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,217 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.37% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,256,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,977 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

PG stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.57. 5,671,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,219. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.59. The stock has a market cap of $340.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

