Franklin Resources Inc. Has $840.92 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,615 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.27% of Eli Lilly and worth $840,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 80.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.89.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.67. 2,421,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $369.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

