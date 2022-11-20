Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 197,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,069,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,086,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,282 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 683.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.50. 1,322,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.97 and its 200 day moving average is $284.66. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

