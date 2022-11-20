Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,066,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 492,366 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.44% of NVIDIA worth $1,677,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.09. 49,207,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,133,944. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

