Financial Comparison: Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) versus Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Metro Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 1 1 1 0 2.00 Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Metro Bank has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $727.58 million N/A -$341.30 million N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion 2.97 $1.73 billion $3.18 12.46

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte 21.35% 15.72% 2.03%

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte beats Metro Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, business notice account, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business loan calculator accounts; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loan, and recovery loan scheme. In addition, the company offers private banking services, such as private bank, saving, foreign currency, and money management accounts; and partnership loans, overdrafts, unsecured consumer lending, automotive finance, and digital lending products for SMEs. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,151 branches, 9,668 ATMs, and 154,443 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

