Financial Analysis: Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) vs. Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Quanergy Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanergy Systems N/A -838.36% -71.69% Commercial Vehicle Group 1.30% 14.16% 3.49%

Risk & Volatility

Quanergy Systems has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

11.1% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quanergy Systems and Commercial Vehicle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanergy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than Quanergy Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Commercial Vehicle Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanergy Systems N/A N/A $17.57 million N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group $971.58 million 0.22 $23.73 million $0.39 16.41

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Quanergy Systems.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Quanergy Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanergy Systems

(Get Rating)

Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications. Its products are used in various applications, such as mapping, security, smart city and smart spaces, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories. The company offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. It also offers electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box builds, complex automated and robotic assemblies, and large multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling; vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, it provides cab structures; design products, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings, floor mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains; and mirrors, wipers, and controls used in commercial, military and specialty recreational vehicles. Further, it offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static and military seats, and bus, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; and MD/HD truck, bus, construction, mining, agricultural, military, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanergy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanergy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.