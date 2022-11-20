Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.29 or 0.00025979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $97.90 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 323,589,630 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

