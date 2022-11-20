Fei USD Hits Market Cap of $424.97 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $424.97 million and $10.56 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,317.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010643 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00040525 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021539 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00230427 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99298681 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $7,573,371.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.