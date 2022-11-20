Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) PT Lowered to C$0.40

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMEGF. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers Edge from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers Edge from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Farmers Edge stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Farmers Edge has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

