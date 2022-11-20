Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,095.40 ($36.37).

EXPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($38.19) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($38.19) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($33.22) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday.

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,889 ($33.95) on Tuesday. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,242 ($26.35) and a one year high of GBX 3,689 ($43.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,722.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,669.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2,751.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 4,190.48%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

