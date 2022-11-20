Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Down 0% This Week

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00011031 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $74.61 million and approximately $53,869.27 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

