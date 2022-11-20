Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after acquiring an additional 972,618 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $37,855,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,076,000 after acquiring an additional 652,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

