EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.51% of EOG Resources worth $332,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.02. 3,567,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,432. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

