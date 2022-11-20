ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.87 million and approximately $24.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,546.37 or 0.99991003 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010341 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00041111 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00231978 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32440134 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

