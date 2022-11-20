Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Verano Holdings Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verano in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC lowered Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Verano Trading Down 1.1 %

Verano Company Profile

Shares of Verano stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.