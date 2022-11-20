Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
ECC opened at $11.09 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.
Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.23%.
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
