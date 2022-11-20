Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC opened at $11.09 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 60,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.23%.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.