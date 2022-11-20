Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON EYE opened at GBX 567.50 ($6.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £149.97 million and a PE ratio of 28,375.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 565.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 541.26. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 384 ($4.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 675 ($7.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Robert Senior bought 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 555 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.20 ($29,373.91).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

