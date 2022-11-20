EAC (EAC) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00003072 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $153.81 million and $24,496.31 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00380571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00026028 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.54777194 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,566.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

