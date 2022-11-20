Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares to C$8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DPMLF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Dundee Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $874.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

About Dundee Precious Metals

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

