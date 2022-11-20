DEI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.81 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001487 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $44,303.47 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00377358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001220 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00017627 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

