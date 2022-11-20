Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCPH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $48,454.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,582.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.77. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

