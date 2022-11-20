DataHighway (DHX) 1-Day Volume Tops $150,902.79

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $84.70 million and $150,902.79 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00015903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,908,109 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.72893198 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $75,594.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

