Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $75.60 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002242 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $75.60 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006132 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001308 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

