Credit Suisse Group Boosts Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target to €80.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from €76.00 ($78.35) to €80.00 ($82.47) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($83.51) to €77.00 ($79.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($75.26) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($103.09) to €84.00 ($86.60) in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.82.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.09. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

