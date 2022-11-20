Continuum Finance Price Hits $0.0222 on Major Exchanges (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 57.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 65.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $30,336.50 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

