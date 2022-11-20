Conflux Reaches Market Cap of $60.86 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $60.86 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02950548 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,567,615.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

