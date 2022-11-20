Comparing Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atlas Energy Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Shell 11.56% 19.72% 8.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Shell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shell $272.66 billion 0.74 $20.10 billion $11.46 4.88

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

7.7% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shell has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlas Energy Group and Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shell 0 2 4 0 2.67

Shell has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.77%. Given Shell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Shell beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.