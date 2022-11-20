Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Comcast worth $320,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1,892.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 169,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 65,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 305,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 162,499 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Comcast by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 318,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 42,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. 21,407,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,431,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

