Cohen Lawrence B Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,089. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

