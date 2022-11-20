Cohen Lawrence B Acquires 168 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.80. 24,969,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,477,380. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

