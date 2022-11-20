Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $60.20 million and $252,874.92 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

