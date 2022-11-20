Chiliz Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $902.11 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.60 or 0.08363833 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00555945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,797.41 or 0.28958285 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,136,972,128 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

