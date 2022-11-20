Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 195.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,086,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $97,605,000 after purchasing an additional 718,641 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 202,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.0 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.