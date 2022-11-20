Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,416 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

