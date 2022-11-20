Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $60,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.68.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.