Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,448 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chevron were worth $20,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 11,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Chevron stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.99. 7,661,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

