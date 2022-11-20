Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

