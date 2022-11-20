Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $97.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.23.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

