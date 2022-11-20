Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 761,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,630,000 after buying an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 384,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 312,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,821,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,242,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

