Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 40,640 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $209.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $258.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.64 and a 200 day moving average of $206.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

