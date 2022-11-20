Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 3,442 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MO opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

