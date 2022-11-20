Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 243,788 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,788 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.