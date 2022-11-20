Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $96.32 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,071 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.