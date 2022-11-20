Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $96.32 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,071 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

