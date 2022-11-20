Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $40.70 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,056.4% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,176 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $140.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,977. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

