Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 11,420 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $36,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 145,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 143,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

