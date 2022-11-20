Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 10,142 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $234.73.

