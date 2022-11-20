Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 141,201 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 926,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,201 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.7% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,879,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS IEFA opened at $61.20 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.