CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.44.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$739.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total value of C$76,204.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at C$4,368,810.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $54,800.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.