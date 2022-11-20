CEEK VR Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.93 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $80.94 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010463 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040899 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00232875 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10682217 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $9,381,758.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

