Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$195.33.

CJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cargojet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$135.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$109.69 and a 12-month high of C$194.19.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

About Cargojet

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

